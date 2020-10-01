The recently concluded WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view initially seemed like an easy night of work for reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. However, things took a 360 degree turn when Asuka answered her open challenge, and to add further insult to injury, Sasha Banks made her return to finally score some payback on her former best friend.

The Boss absolutely brutalized Bayley with a kendo stick and a steel chair upon her return. In the aftermath of the beatdown suffered at the hands of Sasha Banks, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to show off the scars.

As seen below, Bayley's right arm took quite the punishment in that beatdown from The Boss:

In addition to it, Bayley also sent a stern warning to Banks, claiming that the latter is done for after her recent actions at WWE Clash of Champions.

Bayley and Sasha Banks' fallout

Bayley and Sasha Banks have enjoyed quite the tremendous run over these past few months in WWE. With Bayley having held the SmackDown Women's Title for almost 350+ days now, Banks initially helped her best friend retain her strap on multiple occasions before the duo went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships together.

A Champions time is precious....#WWEClash — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 27, 2020

Collectively known as The Golden Role Models, Banks & Bayley defended the WWE Women's Tag Titles on multiple brands and even appeared on NXT to put their titles on the line. Shortly afterwards, Bayley assisted her best friend in winning the RAW Women's Championship for a record fifth time. However, at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks ended up losing her title back to Asuka.

At WWE Payback, The Golden Role Models lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the newly formed duo of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. After an unsuccessful rematch, Bayley finally turned her back on Banks on an episode of SmackDown.

WWE is likely to book Sasha Banks and Bayley in a singles match, quite possibly at this year's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, in a cell match with the SmackDown Women's Title on the line.