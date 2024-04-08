Bayley shows off stunning new look at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL was a huge moment for Bayley, who was competing in her first-ever singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bayley went one-on-one with IYO SKY for the Women's Championship and debuted an interesting new look with purple and blue hair. When the former Women's Champion was last seen on WWE SmackDown she was sporting red hair, so it appears that she made the change for WrestleMania, because this could be a turning point in her wrestling career.

The former Damage CTRL member also braided part of her hair and left one side of her head shaved as part of this new look, which she hoped would catapult her to the WWE Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has revenge on her mind as she goes head-to-head with her former friend IYO SKY. Bayley put together Damage CTRL and recruited SKY to be part of the team two years ago, but when Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the group, The Role Model was slowly pushed out.

Following Bayley's win at the Royal Rumble, the team turned on their former leader and she was then able to make the choice to face IYO SKY at WrestleMania and push for her Women's Championship.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you like Bayley's new look? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion