Bayley shows off her unique training method ahead of tonight's SmackDown

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, former Women's Champion Bayley will be going head-to-head against her rival Bianca Belair in an obstacle course. The contest was decided on last week's show when The EST of WWE challenged Bayley to a match on the former's new chat show, 'Ding Dong, Hello!'

Bayley, however, answered Bianca Belair's offer with a challenge of her own, requesting that the two face off in an obstacle course to see who really is the best WWE Superstar.

Yesterday, Bianca Belair uploaded a video of her preparing for the obstacle course to her Twitter account, where she is seen by an outdoor pool, skipping using her long braid, without breaking a sweat.

Today, Bayley has responded to her rival, showing off her own unique way of getting herself ready to go up against the former CrossFit competitor. In the video, Bayley is seen bouncing around on a pogo stick, before jumping off and lifting a huge dumbell, complete with the caption "You're done for little girl".

Bayley and Bianca Belair will both be appearing in the 2021 Royal Rumble

The 2021 Royal Rumble is little over a week away, and over the past few weeks, more and more WWE Superstars have declared their entry. Two stars from SmackDown who have declared their entry into this year's match are current rivals Bayley and Bianca Belair.

Bayley was an entrant in the 2018 and 2019 Royal Rumbles, and across both matches she managed to eliminate 4 Superstars. Bianca Belair, however, is a Royal Rumble record holder. The EST of WWE was the second entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble, and threw 8 women over the top rope. This set a new record, which was later matched by current WWE RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler.

As the rivalry between Bianca Belair and Bayley bubbles on, it will be interesting to see how they fare both in their obstacle course tonight on SmackDown, and in the Royal Rumble.