“Grow up” - Bayley slams WWE fans following treatment at Clash at the Castle

WWE star Bayley slammed WWE fans following their treatment of her at Clash at the Castle.

Bayley, alongside her stable members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, faced RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at the show.

The WWE Universe in the UK welcomed her with a "Hey, Bayley" chant. Despite the warm welcome, The Role Model didn't appreciate fans for reminding her of her past gimmick.

Taking to Twitter, the Triple Crown champion reacted to the chants, as she took a dig at the WWE Universe.

"Guys, seriously. It’s not 2015 anymore…….GROW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Bayley broke her silence following Damage Control's win at Clash at the Castle

After the match, Bayley commented on Damage Control's major win over Belair, Bliss and Asuka at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking in a backstage interview after her match, The Role Model spoke about her pinning The EST.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke highly of her stablemates and claimed that the three of them are now the RAW Women's Champion.

"I didn't just pin Bianca Belair. Did you see what IYO and Dakota did? Before that, we all pinned Bianca Belair. We're all the RAW Women's Champion right now. And that is what we're here for. We're here, right at the top, right where I left off and they're right there with me," said The Role Model.

In the same interview, Kai shared her thoughts about her newly formed stable. She mentioned that The Role Model and SKY are two of the best performers in the world.

"This is exactly why I came back. To be paired with two of the best in the world and to make a statement like that. This is what Damage Control is all about," said Dakota Kai.

