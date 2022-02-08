Bayley teases potential return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has hinted that she could soon be making her return to a WWE ring.

The San Jose-born superstar has been out of action since mid-2021 after tearing her ACL at Orlando's WWE Performance Center. Bayley has not been seen on WWE TV since the announcement of the injury, as it was suspected that she would miss around nine months of active competition.

However, it now seems that Bayley could be set for an in-ring return, potentially as early as the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on February 19th.

The former champion took to Twitter recently to reply to a tweet from the official WWE Twitter account, featuring the post for the women's Elimination Chamber match, with one spot left vacant. The former women's champion simply replied to the tweet with a leg emoji, perhaps in reference to her injury being healed.

She remains undrafted to a brand in WWE, missing the 2021 draft due to injury.

Bayley was set for a title match with Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank 2021

Signing with WWE in 2012, The Hugger has had an almost decade-long stint with the company.

She made her debut on WWE's developmental brand, NXT, in 2013 and would embark on one of the most notable runs of her career, pioneering the next generation of women's wrestling during her time with the black-and-gold brand, alongside Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

She and Sasha Banks notably had the first-ever 30-minute Iron Woman match in 2015 at NXT TakeOver: Respect with the NXT Women's Championship on the line.

Since her main roster call-up, The Role Model has enjoyed a great deal of success, initially as a babyface but most recently as a heel. She's notched up two reigns with the SmackDown Women's Championship and a single reign with the RAW Women's Championship. She and Sasha Banks also hold a couple of women's tag title runs as the Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will we see The Hugger return at Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha