[Photo] Bayley spotted in the WrestleMania 38 crowd taking a shot at 4-time champion

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is in attendance at the AT&T Stadium tonight on Night Two of WrestleMania 38. She posted a picture of herself and took a shot at Shayna Baszler.

Former two-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler competed in the women's tag team fatal four-way match on at WrestleMania Sunday. She teamed up with Natalya to challenge for the women's tag team titles, including three other teams - Carmella & Queen Zelina, Sasha Banks & Naomi, and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan.

In the end, it was Sasha and Naomi who won the match and became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bayley took to Twitter to share a picture of herself, revealing that she's in Dallas. She also took a shot at Shayna Baszler by holding a signboard that read: 'Shayna is the worst.'

"Yeahhhhh, I’m in Dallas. Pppffttttt #wrestlemania," wrote Bailey in a tweet.

Bayley is expected to return after WrestleMania 38

Bayley has been away from WWE television since July 2021, when she suffered an injury while training at the Performance Center. She has now been cleared to compete, and as per a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, she is expected to return to action after WrestleMania 38.

"Bayley has been out of action since last summer after suffering a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center and of late, has made other promotional appearances for WWE to help push WrestleMania in the Dallas market," wrote Johnson. "She is expected to return to action within the next month or so, likely after WrestleMania 38."

It remains to be seen whether Bailey returns to the RAW after WrestleMania and whether she will go up against new RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Could we see The Role Model return on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

