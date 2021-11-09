Bayley spotted with WWE Hall of Famer promoting WrestleMania 38

Bayley has been out of action since July 2021 following a torn ACL at the WWE Performance Center. She was unfortunate to miss out on the return of crowds, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion will surely return better than ever.

Bayley has been active on social media throughout this time, and she posted a photo on social media with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart at the Dallas Mavericks game.

So what's the significance? Dallas happens to be the host city of WrestleMania 38, and that's exactly what Bayley (and Hart) were there for. WrestleMania 38 will be at the AT&T Stadium, six years after WWE first went there.

WrestleMania 32 in 2016 was host to the highest-attended event in WWE history, with the reported attendance crossing 100,000. Bayley was still an NXT Superstar at the time and was one of the most highly-anticipated call-ups to the main roster.

Bayley would debut on RAW over four months later, one night after SummerSlam 2016. Since then, she has had numerous WrestleMania appearances, successfully retaining the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

For Bayley, three out of her four WrestleMania appearances were in title matches.

Will Bayley be back on time for WrestleMania 38?

One can only hope that Bayley will have fully recovered in time for WrestleMania 38. She would have to return by February or March 2022, meaning that there would be an 8-9 month gap between her injury and return.

This is quite a common period for ACL injuries. However, WWE could also go along the route of keeping her off TV until post-WrestleMania.

Bayley admitted to being frustrated from her omission on the WrestleMania 37 card despite being perfectly healthy. She said that she pitched multiple ideas for a match, but they were turned down.

She turned out to be the unofficial host of WrestleMania, as her role was more popular than the "official" hosts Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan. Bayley will be looking to get back in time for another massive WrestleMania in Dallas.

