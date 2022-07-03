Bayley successfully predicts WWE Women's Money in the Bank winner

Bayley has reacted extremely positively to Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank briefcase win on Saturday.

Morgan defeated an impressive array of competitors - Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez - to claim a guaranteed shot at the championship of her choice. Morgan grabbed the briefcase after tossing Lynch to the floor.

Yesterday, Bayley, a former Money in the Bank winner herself, predicted Morgan would win this year's Women's MITB ladder match.

Now, the Role Model has taken to Twitter to claim her well-deserved bragging rights.

Like Bayley, Liv Morgan cashed in the same night as winning

Like the "Role Model" before her, Morgan didn't wait long after her briefcase win to call her shot.

Shortly after Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women's Title against Natalya match, Morgan rushed to the ring to challenge the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Once the cash-in was official and the match began, Rousey had Morgan in a vicious ankle lock. It seemed as if Liv might lose her opportunity.

However, Rousey's leg was affected by Natalya's Sharpshooter during their previous match. This allowed Morgan to break free and pin Rousey with a roll-up.

Following the match, Rousey showed great sportsmanship by handing Morgan the SmackDown Women's Championship and raising her hand in victory.

It's uncertain what the future holds for Rousey following this match, but seeing her congratulating Liv was heartening. Fans will now have to wait and see who challenges the new champion for the title. Congratulations to Morgan for her victory in the meantime!

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far