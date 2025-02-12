Bayley suffers shocking loss to 24-year-old WWE star; first in 3097 days

Bayley competed in a singles match against Cora Jade on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She was shockingly defeated by the 24-year-old star, which was her first loss on the black and silver brand since 2016.

The last time The Role Model lost a match on NXT was at TakeOver: Brooklyn II, which took place 3,097 days ago. She unsuccessfully challenged Asuka for the NXT Women's Title at the event. The RAW star will challenge for the coveted title again at Vengeance Day, but it'll be against several other women.

Cora Jade and Bayley traded shots during their match on WWE NXT this week. The veteran hit her old finishing move but only got a two-count. She hit a few clotheslines and took out Jade with a double knee smash in the corner followed by a suplex for another two-count.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Cora Jade performed a suplex and also got a two-count. She tried to do a DDT but got slammed on the mat. Roxanne Perez then came out dressed as The Hugger. Bayley hit Cora Jade with an elbow to the back and attacked Roxy at ringside. Cora Jade spiked The Role Model with a double-underhook DDT on the floor and she did it again in the ring to win the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback