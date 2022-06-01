Bayley suggests her knee injury occurred during ladder spot with top star; shares video

WWE Superstar Bayley has seemingly revealed the exact spot that resulted in her knee injury last year.

As per WWE, The Role Model suffered a knee injury in July 2021 while training at the Performance Center. She was scheduled to take on Bianca Belair in a SmackDown Women's title match at Money In The Bank 2021. It was announced added that she would be out of action for about nine months due to her injury.

In her latest Instagram story, Bayley shared a WWE Network video of a spot from her Hell in a Cell match against Bianca Belair. The 20-minute hard-fought battle ended with Belair retaining her SmackDown Women's title via pinfall.

During the closing moments of the match, Belair executed a KOD on The Role Model on a ladder, and this was enough for the pin. Bayley's Instagram story suggests that this was the moment her knee was injured.

Check out the original WWE Network post as well as a screenshot of her response, below:

Bianca Belair connects a KOD that leads to her victory inside Hell In A Cell

Bayley has been out for almost a year at this point

WWE had estimated that Bayley would return to action in approximately nine months following her injury. It has been 11 months since she suffered an ACL tear and there's still no concrete news on her potential return to the ring.

In late 2021, she appeared on Instagram live and shared an update on her knee injury. The update was quite encouraging, and many fans wondered if she would return on the road to WrestleMania. Here's what she said:

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," she said.

Unfortunately, Bayley's fans are still waiting for her big return to WWE TV. It goes without saying that her eventual return will be met with a loud reaction from the WWE Universe.

