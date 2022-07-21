"I sent her a** packing"- Bayley takes credit for the departure of former WWE Superstar from the company

WWE Superstar Bayley sent out a strong message to former NXT sensation Kairi Sane.

Sane last appeared in WWE on the 20th July 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW, when she faced The Role Model in a singles match. The former took the WWE Universe by surprise when she pinned the former RAW Women's Champion for a win.

Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion reacted to a throwback picture of her match with Kairi and took credit for her departure from the company. She wrote:

"And then I sent her a** packing!!!!!! AIN’T NO LIE BABY BYE BYE BYE"

Check out Bayley's tweet here:

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Bayley's tweet

The WWE Universe had a mixed reaction to the former Women's tag team champion's tweet about her match with Kairi Sane.

While some fans wanted the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion to return to the ring, others simply praised her for her savagery. Here are some of the interesting and hilarious fan reactions below:

The Role Model has been away from the in-ring competition for more than a year now but recently reacted to rumors claiming that she will be returning to the company soon.

The former RAW Women's Champion was forced to take time off after she tore her ACL during one of her practice sessions at the Performance Center.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it has been claimed that The 33-year-old star is scheduled to make her return during SummerSlam 2022, which will take place at the Nissan Stadium.

Following a tweet, it has also been mentioned that the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be appearing for the Paramore concert this year.

The Role Model reacted to the news and wrote that only one of the rumors about her return is correct.

"Well, there’s ONE true rumor," Bayley said.

Check out the tweet below:

Would you like to see The Role Model inside the ring at SummerSlam this year? Sound off in the comment section below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far