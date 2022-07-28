"Like a dog" - Bayley takes a dig at current champion's backstage video with a hilarious message

WWE star Bayley took to Twitter to send a hilarious message to Liv Morgan in a recent Twitter exchange.

In a recently uploaded video on WWE's official Twitter handle, Morgan was seen receiving the custom side plates on her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Check out the clip of Morgan receiving her custom side plates:

WWE @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce can’t hide her excitement upon seeing the new custom side plates on her #SmackDown Women’s Championship for the very first time. .@YaOnlyLivvOnce can’t hide her excitement upon seeing the new custom side plates on her #SmackDown Women’s Championship for the very first time. https://t.co/s5XPdJKtGq

Reacting to the same clip, Bayley took a dig at her real-life friend with the following message:

Why’d you spin like a dog in the beginning

Check out The Role Model's response below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Why’d you spin like a dog in the beginning @YaOnlyLivvOnce Why’d you spin like a dog in the beginning

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event when she successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the title. In doing so, she also won her first championship in WWE.

Earlier the same night, the 28-year-old got past six other women to get her hands on the Money in the Bank briefcase. Her next goal will be to successfully retain the title in a rematch against Rousey at SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan took to social media to claim that she was waiting for Bayley's return

Bayley has been absent from WWE programming for almost a year now. She suffered a torn ACL injury during a training session at the Performance Center in Orlando on July 9th, 2021.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion, who has been highly active on social media since her injury, recently engaged in a back-and-forth with Liv Morgan on Twitter.

Responding to a tweet, The Role Model reminded Morgan that the latter hasn't beaten her in singles competition in 2022.

In response, Morgan noted that she was waiting for the former SmackDown Women's Champion's return to the company.

Bayley has been sidelined for more than a year since her injury. She was recently spotted alongside her good friend and former tag team partner Sasha Banks in public, amid reports that The Boss might be done with WWE.

It remains to be seen if The Role Model will return at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

