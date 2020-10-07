Bianca Belair calls out top champion for a fight

Monday Night RAW Superstar Bianca Belair's vignettes have been popping up for the past few weeks on the red brand. In the vignettes, Belair can be seen performing various feats of superhuman strength or agility that leave her competitors in the dust to cement her as The EST of WWE.

Recently, Belair took to Twitter and posted a video that shows a compilation of her past track and field records. In the video, Belair can be seen taking part in various formats of hurdle races during 2007, where she outruns all other competitors to win the races.

Belair summed up the video with the appropriate adjective, Fast-EST, however, one WWE Superstar didn't seem to be too impressed by her accomplishments. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley commented on Belair's video, presumably calling her "disgusting."

You’re disgusting — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 6, 2020

Bianca Belair wasn't far behind and responded to Bayley's jibe by telling the SmackDown Women's Champion to fight her.

Girl at this point just fight me. https://t.co/3pG49f13vU — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) October 6, 2020

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in the future?

Although Bayley and Bianca Belair traded shots at each other on social media, the chances of Belair taking on the SmackDown Women's Champion seem slim at the moment. That is, unless, Belair gets drafted to SmackDown as part of the upcoming WWE Draft.

Although Bayley is currently engaged in a feud with her former friend-turned-enemy Sasha Banks, whom she betrayed last month, a match against The EST of WWE seems like a good idea before she locks horns with Banks.

It is worth noting that Bianca Belair has previously come close to facing Bayley, on the August 14th, 2020 episode of SmackDown. She entered a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship, but was unsuccessful.