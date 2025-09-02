Bayley takes drastic action amid WWE future uncertainty 

Bayley's WWE future has been a major talking point over the past few weeks. The former Women's Champion has seemingly been having a hard time and has shared several cryptic messages on social media.Bayley has shared several interesting updates in recent weeks, and now she has blacked out both her Instagram and X accounts once again. It's unclear what this means, but this comes after Adam Pearce announced that she would be making her return to WWE RAW &quot;soon.&quot;Bayley didn't appear on WWE RAW last night, but she was mentioned in the backstage segment between Adam Pearce and Lyra Valkyria, where it was clear her friend was worried about her.The former Women's Champion has voiced her frustration and utter confusion in recent posts on social media and as part of videos aired on RAW.There has been a lot of speculation about the former champion in recent weeks, with many fans convinced that she is set to change her character, with her vignettes showing that she has an inner struggle currently ongoing.Why did Bayley blackout her social media accounts?This is something that wrestlers often do when they don't want to delete their accounts but want to make an impression of an incoming change in character.The former Women's Champion still has a lot to achieve in WWE, but it's unclear where she fits in at the moment, and while there is speculation she could move over to SmackDown, will she debut a new character on the blue brand?Bayley @ItsBayleyWWELINKHuh?The star recently disagreed with Adam Pearce's RAW announcement, stating that she would be back &quot;soon,&quot; which means that her current WWE future remains up in the air. It's not yet clear if she is set to return or if she may opt to take a few more weeks off.