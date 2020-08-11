Bayley talks about the relationship among the Four Horsewomen, reveals who were considered underdogs

Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley are considered the Four Horsewomen of WWE. All four female Superstars have risen the ranks from NXT, making a name for themselves with their talent. The Four Horsewomen have come a long way since their nascent days in NXT and have main-evented some of the biggest PPVs in WWE history.

Bayley talks about the Four Horsewomen

Bayley was in conversation with Swerve City Podcast. During the interview, the current SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about the equation the Four Horsewomen shared.

"The competition made us stand out and get to the level we did. Charlotte and Sasha were main eventing shows for a long time. Obviously, we love each other and are there for each other, but it's like, 'Damn, I wish I was in the title picture with you, or I wish I had the title.' It was always friendly but it was always, in our mind, 'I'm better than you, I just need the match to prove it and the opportunity to prove it.' We all knew it, it's not like we were talking shit behind (the others back). We knew what we were there for and that's what made it awesome.

Bayley further stated that she and Becky Lynch were considered the underdogs of the group, but nobody really knew why.

"Becky and I were the underdogs of the group and we didn't know why. We were the biggest babyfaces and getting great reactions. It took us a while, character-wise, we were always trying. We all needed each other, for sure." (h/t Fightful)

The "underdogs" of the Four Horsewomen have proven time and again that they are one of the best female Superstars in the business. Becky Lynch is the longest-reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion and was forced to relinquish the Title before taking time off due to her pregnancy.

Bayley, on the other hand, is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with Sasha Banks. Bayley will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam against the winner or a Triple Threat Match on SmackDown.