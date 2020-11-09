Shazza McKenzie, who performed on AEW Dark last November, recently put up a tweet addressing AEW star Serena Deeb. McKenzie stated that Deeb is on the top of her list of dream matches, and she will make it happen when the COVID-19 pandemic dies down. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley chimed in on the tweet and stated that she wants to face Serena Deeb first when the world opens. Check out the exchange below:

I’m first — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 8, 2020

Bayley vs. Serena Deeb would certainly be a match for the ages

Bayley is one of the greatest female Superstars in WWE history. She recently lost the SmackDown Women's title to Sasha Banks, after holding the same for more than a year. Serena Deeb, on the other hand, recently had a career resurgence when she signed with AEW. She also performs for NWA, where she recently defeated Thunder Rosa to win the NWA World Women's Championship.

Longtime WWE fans might remember that Serena Deeb was a mainstay on SmackDown, around a decade ago, and was a part of CM Punk's "Straight Edge Society". Bayley was a huge wrestling fan back when she wasn't a famous WWE Superstar, and wrestling Serena Deeb would certainly mean a lot to her.