Bayley teases going after a WWE title that she last held 3,224 days ago

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 29, 2025 02:05 GMT
Bayley wants her old title back (Image via WWE.com)

Bayley is seemingly interested in going after the first championship that she won in WWE. The RAW star was eyeing the NXT Women's Championship during the latest episode of the black and silver brand.

She made a surprise return to NXT two weeks ago, where she confronted Roxanne Perez during an in-ring segment in the main event of the show. The Role Model made a name for herself on the developmental brand many years ago before becoming a big star on the main roster.

She, along with Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair, changed the landscape of women's wrestling during their run in NXT and they officially became known as the Four Horsewomen. Two weeks ago, Roxanne Perez made her first appearance on NXT after losing her NXT Women's Title to Giulia. She and Bayley got into a brawl, which started their rivalry.

The RAW star was involved in an in-ring segment with The Beautiful Madness last week, and they got into a brawl with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. This week on NXT, they collided in a tag team match. The babyfaces won the match, and after the bout, Giulia shook hands with the WWE veteran. However, Bayley's eyes were fixated on the title. It seems like she wants it back. She last held the title on April 1, 2016, when she lost to Asuka at NXT: TakeOver Dallas.

Edited by Harish Raj S
