Bayley teases match against Sonya Deville

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley has teased a possible future match against Sonya Deville in a Twitter post responding to the SmackDown Superstar. Sonya Deville took to Twitter to openly mock former tag team partner Mandy Rose's silence after Deville cut her former best friend's hair during last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, Bayley, who cut her previously long hair short as part of a heel turn in 2019, was quick to respond to the former member of Fire and Desire, laying down the challenge for a future match between the two SmackDown Superstars:

"What's wrong with short hair let's wrestle

Sonya Deville cuts Mandy Rose's hair

Sonya Deville returned to Friday Night SmackDown last night, attacking her former best friend Mandy Rose in a vicious assault that shocked the WWE Universe.

As Mandy Rose was preparing herself at the make up table backstage at the WWE Performance Center, she would be attacked by Deville. Rose was smeared with lip stick and make up as her former Fire and Desire team mate would unleash a verbal assault to match the physical one she was recieving.

However, Sonya Deville would then take it a step further as she cut the hair of Mandy Rose using a pair of scissors, taking enjoyment as she snipped Rose's golden locks.

Deville would attempt to take the attack a step further by completely shaving Mandy Rose's head using shaving clippers, but was prevented from doing so by WWE referees and officials.

Bayley Dos Straps retains

Meanwhile, on the same episode of SmackDown, Bayley retained her SmackDown Women's Championship, defeating Nikki Cross in the main event.

In a rematch from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, The Role Model was able to defeat Nikki Cross for the second consecutive time. However, unlike their match at Extreme Rules, Bayley was able to defeat Nikki Cross clean in the middle of the ring without any assistance from her WWE Women's Tag Team Champion partner Sasha Banks, who was at ringside.

Bayley is currently in her second SmackDown Women's Championship reign. Between her two reigns as SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has held the championship for a record 435+ days and is currently the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE history.

