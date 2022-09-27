Bayley teases a mysterious birthday present for female WWE Superstar

WWE star Bayley recently sent out a warning to her arch-rival, Asuka, on her birthday.

The Role Model made her return at SummerSlam earlier this year alongside formerly released star Dakota Kai and former NXT star IYO SKY. The trio formed a stable, now known as Damage CTRL, and have since feuded with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley hinted at ruining Asuka's birthday on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW as she wrote:

"Can’t wait to give @WWEAsuka her birthday present.."

According to rumors, Bayley might challenge The EST for the RAW Women's Championship at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Konnan blamed Triple H for giving more screen time to Bayley's stable Damage CTRL

WWE legend Konnan recently blamed Triple H for giving more screen time to Damage CTRL.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, he criticized the faction's booking and mentioned that the trio lack chemistry.

He said:

"I like all the stuff they have been doing. They brought Karrion Kross back, they did the Judgment Day, they put Dominik Mysterio in Judgment Day, they have done a lot of cool things. The one thing on which I do not agree with him (Triple H), is he really gives a lot of time to DAMAGE CTRL, and I find them uber unentertaining, and these girls have zero chemistry."

Konnan further added that much like Damage CTRL, their rivals Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka also don't have any ongoing chemistry between them.

"And if you want to talk about zero chemistry, look at the babyface side, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca, have nothing going on," said Konnan.

