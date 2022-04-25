Bayley teases Women's Tag Team Title match, Shayna Baszler responds

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has taken to Twitter to hint at a possible Women's Tag Team Championship match.

The former Women's Tag Champ has been off WWE TV since July 2021 after tearing her ACL during a training session. She was scheduled to face then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank, but the match was pulled following the injury.

The Role Model was also left undrafted in the 2021 WWE Draft, officially making her a free agent.

As her in-ring return draws ever-nearer, the woman formerly known as The Hugger is becoming more and more vocal on Twitter. In one of her recent tweets, she looks to have set her sights on the Women's Tag Team titles currently held by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

In her tweet, The Role Model simply stated that she loves the Women's Tag Team titles.

"I love the women’s tag team titles." she said

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I love the women’s tag team titles I love the women’s tag team titles

Bayley and one-half of the current Women's Tag Champs Sasha Banks used to comprise a tag team known as the Boss 'N' Hug Connection. The pair shared two reigns with the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Shayna Bazsler responded to Bayley's tweet

Another WWE Superstar who is no stranger to the Women's Tag Team Championship is Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades has enjoyed two tag title reigns alongside former WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

The former MMA star responded to The Role Model's tweet, warning her to stay out of the picture. Baszler has teamed with Natalya recently and clearly has championship aspirations of her own.

Bayley responded to Shayna's tweet with a gif image featuring a man falling from a wakeboard after being bitten by a swan. No context was provided for the gif.

What do you think of The Role Model's comments? Will she be a Women's Tag Team Champion again soon? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell