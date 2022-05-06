"Talented idiot" – Bayley threatens to go after recently released WWE Superstar

WWE star Bayley threatened to go after recently released superstar Persia Pirotta, the real-life Steph De Lander.

The Australian wrestler was among the handful of NXT stars recently released by WWE. Superstars, including Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and others, were all let go.

De Lander recently took to Twitter to confirm her first post-WWE appearance. In response, The Role Model praised the former NXT star while taking a hilarious jibe at her:

"Not if I get to you first you big ol talented idiot," wrote Bayley

De Lander was recently announced as one of the competitors participating in the eight-woman tournament to crown the first-ever XPW Women's Champion. Taking to Twitter, the promotion posted the following:

Bayley recently showcased her support for the recently released Dakota Kai

As aforementioned, Dakota Kai was among the many NXT stars released by WWE. Taking to Twitter, Bayley revealed how the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion helped in her recovery process after she suffered an injury:

"I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone."

In a follow-up tweet, she continued by writing:

"… And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around"

For months, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE programming. She suffered an ACL injury in 2021 and hasn't returned to programming since.

