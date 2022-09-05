"Don't make me have them wait another 35!" - Bayley threatens WWE fans following chant at Clash at the Castle

Bayley once again threatened WWE fans of the United Kingdom after they welcomed her with a boisterous "Hey Bayley!" chant in the tune to "Hey Baby!" song by DJ Otzi, a rendition of the song with the same name by Bruce Channel at Clash at the Castle, which took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The Role Model took to Twitter and stayed in character by threatening the UK crowd.

The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion recalled how it was the first WWE premium live event in 30 years in the United Kingdom since the 1992 SummerSlam, which took place at the Wembley Stadium in London, and that it would not be wise for the UK crowd to make her have them wait another 35 years for a big stadium show.

"I mean, come on guys. It’s been 30 years since you last had a big stadium show here, don’t make me have them wait another 35!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

🤫🤐 Jonny Goldsmith @JonnyGoldsmith2 Safe to say @itsBayleyWWE wasn't enjoying this chant.... Safe to say @itsBayleyWWE wasn't enjoying this chant.... https://t.co/HYVgZoUnG9 I mean, come on guys. It’s been 30 years since you last had a big stadium show here, don’t make me have them wait another 35!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🤫🤐 twitter.com/JonnyGoldsmith… I mean, come on guys. It’s been 30 years since you last had a big stadium show here, don’t make me have them wait another 35!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤫🤐 twitter.com/JonnyGoldsmith…

However, one thing that Bayley did not have to be upset about was the outcome of her faction's match against the team of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Bayley and her team won at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Role Model made her surprise return to WWE at the 2022 SummerSlam following Bianca Belair's successful title defense against Becky Lynch. She wasn't alone and as she brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with her to the main roster.

The three Superstars, collectively known as Damage Control, have been embroiled in a feud with the trio of Belair, Bliss and Asuka over the past few weeks on RAW.

Their rivalry came to a head last night at Clash at the Castle, which saw Damage Control emerging victorious after a lengthy battle. Bayley picked up the win for her team by pinning the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

It remains to be seen if Bayley can dethrone the RAW Women's Champion in the future with SKY and Kai by her side.

Did you know that Dakota Kai suggested forming a faction with Bayley almost a year ago?!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi