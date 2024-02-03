Bayley, Torrie Wilson, and others react to Carmella's heartfelt message to Corey Graves

WWE Superstar Carmella's heartfelt message to Corey Graves after his big accomplishment received reactions from several wrestling personalities on Instagram.

Corey Graves is now the lead commentator on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett. Carmella posted a lengthy message addressed to Graves on Instagram shortly after, sending him her best wishes.

Carmella's message to Graves received a bunch of wholesome reactions from wrestling personalities. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

What did WWE Superstar Carmella say about Corey Graves in her Instagram post?

WWE Superstar Carmella shared that she was proud of Corey Graves' accomplishment and acknowledged that his dreams of becoming a top in-ring performer were taken away from him. Check out an excerpt from her Instagram post below:

"Tonight, this man becomes the voice of smackdown as lead commentator. to say im proud is an understatement. for someone whose dreams were taken from him as an in ring performer to learn an entirely new craft is amazing. to not only learn this new skill but become one of the BEST to ever do it is inspiring. it goes to show that when one door closes, an even better one can open. not only will he go down as one of the best color commentators of all time (if you don’t think so, you’re a hater and you can fight me) he’s going to change the game as the voice of smackdown."

Graves announced his retirement as a pro wrestler in late 2014. A second concussion led to Graves' big announcement. He then began working as a commentator on WWE NXT. It has been almost a decade since Graves began working as a full-time commentator on WWE TV, and he certainly has come a long way. Graves' fans are quite excited to see him kick off this new stint.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Corey Graves!

