Bayley pokes fun at one of her rivals by sharing image online

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is set to face Bianca Belair at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. The title will be on the line as Belair makes her first defense since recording a historic WrestleMania 37 win.

The pair clashed on the most recent edition of SmackDown. Bayley took to the ring to celebrate WWE's women's champions before Belair called out The Role Model. At the end of the segment, Bayley took The EST down and left her lying on the mat.

Following this, a fan shared a photo of Belair's wrist looking bent out of shape from the segment. Bayley shared this image to her Twitter page with the caption:

"Is your wrist okay gurrrrl"

Bayley then followed this up with another image of Bianca Belair from SmackDown, followed by a photo of herself pointing and laughing.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Bayley is hoping to dethrone Belair. However, on SmackDown, Belair vowed to beat Bayley's record of being the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley recent congratulated NXT champions

On the most recent episode of NXT, The Way - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell - became the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Following their win, Bayley took to her Twitter account to congratulate the duo.

"DAMN RIGHT!!!!!! This is a special one to me for so many reasons. Congratulations @CandiceLeRae and @indi_hartwell"

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell became the third NXT Women's Tag Team Champions by dethroning Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a street fight. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, the inaugural champions, held the belts for less than an hour.

Bayley herself is a former two-time tag champion, having won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice with her former partner Sasha Banks.

Do you think Bayley has what it takes to defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments below.