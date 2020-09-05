The friendship that started at NXT has finally cracked. After failing in their bid to recapture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Bayley betrayed and turned on her best friend, Sasha Banks.

After a back and forth match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, the Golden Role Models lost their rematch just days after losing their tag titles. It left Banks without any Championships and Bayley with just her SmackDown Women's title.

During the match, Banks attempted a move on Baszler and missed. Instead, she banged her knee on one of the ring posts.

Throughout the rest of the match, Banks' injury was obviously a target for the Champs. Baszler continued to work the knee before Jax hit a cross-body from the middle rope and covered both women for the win.

Bayley betrays Sasha Banks

After the match, medics came down to check on the Boss and SmackDown went to a break. When they came back, Banks lashed out against those trying to help her, but it was after she went through the ropes when things really turned around.

Bayley helped her friend through the ropes but then immediately kicked her in the head. It was the start of a pretty brutal attack on her friend and a betrayal that many fans and analysts were predicting for quite some time. Things culminated with Bayley putting the Boss' head in a chair and stomping on the chair after jumping off of the ropes.

How long will Banks be out of action now that the attack has taken place? Will anyone confront Bayley and stick up for the Boss? Should anyone? Who seems like a logical opponent for the current SmackDown Women's Champ since Banks was the lone opponent remaining that made sense?