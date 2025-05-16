Bayley undergoes hydrotherapy amid injury hiatus

WWE Superstar Bayley recently shared a social media update while undergoing hydrotherapy. The Role Model has been out of action following a backstage attack during the WrestleMania countdown show.

The 35-year-old was slated to team up with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to challenge The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, she got brutally attacked backstage and was replaced by Becky Lynch. The Man later confessed that she was the one who attacked the former Damage CTRL leader.

The Role Model has been absent from WWE television ever since. She recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself entering a cold plunge. The veteran underwent hydrotherapy ahead of her imminent return to the squared circle.

You can check out screenshots of her Instagram story below:

Ex-WWE Superstar clarifies recent statement about Bayley

Former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman suffered backlash for his controversial statement regarding The Role Model. Last week, he claimed that the veteran was washed and had nothing more to offer.

On this week's edition of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, The Coach issued a clarification. He noted that although his comments were about the character the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion portrays, many fans accused him of attacking her personally. The 51-year-old stated that she was nice, and he never attacked her as a human.

"I was talking about Bayley's character and a lot of people agreed with me. But then that BaCult, as we call it, oh my goodness. Gabby, I did not know there was so many Bayley fans out there and they accused me of attacking her personally. Did I ever attack her as a human? I think she's very nice," he said. [From 5:32 to 5:50]

You can check out Jonathan Coachman's comments in the video below:

The Role Model's recent WWE bookings have arguably been dodgy. It will be interesting to see if things change for the better for the veteran upon her much-awaited return to the squared circle.

