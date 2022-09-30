"She’s got literally nothing to lose"- Bayley names the WWE stars she would want to join Damage CTRL in a WarGames match

Bayley has named Rhea Ripley and Tamina as the two stars she would want to join Damage CTRL in the women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

The traditional RAW vs. SmackDown theme has been scrapped for this year's event. For the first time on the main roster, two WarGames matches will be featured, one for the men's and one for the women's divisions. The event will take place on November 26 this year.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Bayley mentioned that if Damage CTRL ends up competing in the match, she'd like Rhea Ripley and Tamina to join their team.

"I’m gonna go with Rhea Ripley. Doesn’t seem like she has any fear right now and I like it and I am going to take Tamina. Nobody meaner and she has the most experience, she’s got literally nothing to lose. I would much rather do WarGames [than champion versus champion] because that’s something I’ve never done before and I wanna do everything in the WWE so I would definitely wanna do WarGames instead. No offense to Liv [Morgan] or Ronda [Rousey]," she said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Could Bayley be the one to dethrone Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules?

The Role Model is set to challenge The EST of WWE at Extreme Rules for the coveted RAW Women's Championship.

The two stars were involved in a feud before The Role Model got injured, and they rekindled their rivalry after she returned at SummerSlam this year.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 🪜🪜🪜 I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time. 🪜🪜🪜 #ExtremeRules 🪜🪜🪜 I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time. 🪜🪜🪜#ExtremeRules https://t.co/R44g9XPIlW

Bayley had already scored a victory over Bianca Belair once at Clash at the Castle, and at Extreme Rules, she could do so again by climbing the ladder and retrieving the title. This will undoubtedly be an entertaining match.

