"Let's show them what we can do" - Bayley encouraging locker room to bring back WWE Women's tag titles

Bayley has made her return to WWE after recovering from an injury and is now a woman on a mission.

After suffering a torn ACL amidst training, the Role Model was out of action for over a year. We saw the two-time WWE Women's Champion make a defiant return at The Biggest Party of the Summer along with two other returning stars, IYO Sky and Dakota Kai.

After setting her sights on Bianca Belair, Bayley might be looking to claim the top title, but the former hugger wants to do a lot more for her division and is encouraging stars to band together to showcase their worth in the company. Speaking on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Bayley stated that she wants to step up as a leader to help bring the locker room together and bring the WWE Women's tag titles back.

If we worked a little less selfishly if we kind of see the bigger picture. I feel like we've been in this tunnel of, we're trying to show our bosses, 'I have what it takes. No, I have what it takes.' It turns us against each other. No, let's show them all what we can do. If we all show them that we can get along and do a show and we're not going to complain about every little thing, then it will make them want to give us more because we're easier to work with." H/T Fightful

Bayley further added that she wants to help take the stars further and elevate the women's division as a whole.

"There is a fine line between fighting for what you believe in and then trying to make the best out of every situation. I think I can help the girls that I bring in navigate these things to further the division. I want the tag titles to come back and play a very important role on the show."

Bayley is back and leading her new faction in WWE

Bayley is looking to make quite the strides in WWE on her return after forming a faction called "Control."

The Grandslam Champion has aligned herself with Dakota Kai and IYO Sky and is immediately going after all the top stars in the division. As the newly formed faction looks to make a statement in the women's division, it seems the whole locker room has been put on notice.

After attacking Alexa Bliss and Asuka on RAW, Control seems to be a threat to everyone standing in their way. Bayley is also looking to reclaim her top prize and end unfinished business with the EST of WWE as well.

Do you think WWE should bring back the Women's tag titles? Would you like to see Control at the top of the women's division? Sound off below.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE bring back the Women's Tag Team Titles? Yes No 3 votes so far