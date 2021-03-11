Bayley wants to face Bianca Belair in a "cage match" before WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair is all set to face WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, but Bayley has not forgotten about The EST of WWE.

Bayley, Belair's first prominent rival on SmackDown, took to Twitter on Thursday to request a steel-cage match against the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner ahead of WrestleMania.

.@WWE Me vs Bianca in a cage match before Wrestlemania. Thank you https://t.co/y7qyOC7dqh — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 11, 2021

Bayley's tweet comes after Belair posted a photo of The Role Model wearing her WrestleMania edition t-shirt in the women's locker room. Belair added that the photo was from last week and joked that the WWE Universe should follow the Role Model and wear Belair's shirt.

Bayley and Bianca Belair's rivalry on WWE SmackDown

After Belair was drafted to SmackDown last year, Bayley became one of her notable rivals after she temporarily ended her bitter feud with friend-turned-enemy Sasha Banks.

After weeks of verbal jabs, Belair defeated Bayley in an obstacle course challenge, only to be attacked by a jealous Bayley later on. The longest-reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion would then be defeated by Belair in singles competition.

t remains to be seen if Bayley will get the match she requested against Bianca Belair. Will we see the match take place at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section.