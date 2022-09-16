"She knows how my big ol' brain up here is working" – Bayley names a possible new member for Damage CTRL

WWE star Bayley recently spoke about adding another member to Damage CTRL if the faction had to be in a War Games match.

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai have become dominant forces in the women's division since they burst onto the scene at SummerSlam. The trio took down Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at Clash at the Castle. Last week, SKY and Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Role Model was on the latest episode of The Wrestling Classic with Justin. She mentioned that in a WarGames situation, she would like to add NXT breakout star Indi Hartwell to her faction.

She divulged Indi was inspired after watching her match with Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn and started training since then.

"Fourth partner, I guess I'm gonna have to go with Indi [Hartwell]. We spent a lot of time together and she knows how my big ol' brain up here is working and where I'm at right now in my career. She's a ride-or-die, you know. She's there because of the match I had, so I know she's gonna go into war with me," Bayley said. [From 10:00 - 10:30]

Indi Hartwell helped Bayley during her knee injury

During the same conversation, The Role Model discussed how Indi took time out of her busy schedule to help her rehab her knee.

For those unaware, Bayley suffered a torn ACL during a training session at the Performance Center in the build-up to WWE Money in the Bank 2021. The 33-year-old star detailed how Indi trained with her as she recovered from the injury.

"She spent countless hours with me after her training like she did training, she did promo classes, she did weight training, and she would still come and train with me afterwards. She knows I can't thank her enough for spending that time with me. We were able to learn from each other and bond as friends as well," said Bayley. [From 6:30 to 6:48]

The former three-time women's champion mentioned that Indi had a great character and a lot of potential to make it big in the business.

Would you like to see Indi Hartwell in Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments below.

