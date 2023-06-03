Bayley warns about serious consequences if current champions don’t show up on SmackDown

Bayley warned that there will be serious consequences if current champions don't show up on SmackDown.

This past Monday on RAW, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won a Fatal Four Way match. The bout was set up after Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan relinquished the titles after the latter suffered an injury recently. Raquel eventually found herself a new tag team partner in Shotzi, but the duo was unable to overcome the odds.

While Ronda and Shayna may be celebrating their title win, Bayley doesn't seem pleased that she and IYO SKY were unable to get the job done.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to let the new tag champions know that she'll put her foot down if they don't come to the blue brand.

"I hope the tag champions come to #Smackdown. If not, I’m gonna put my foot down!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



🤡 I hope the tag champions come to #Smackdown . If not, I’m gonna put my foot down!!!!!!!!!!!! I hope the tag champions come to #Smackdown. If not, I’m gonna put my foot down!!!!!!!!!!!!🤡

As of writing this article, there were no signs of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what Bayley does if they don't show up on the blue brand tonight.

Do you think Rousey and Baszler will show up on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes