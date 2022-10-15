Bayley warns WWE star by claiming that this week was her last SmackDown ever

WWE star Bayley has taken a dig at Roxanne Perez after her main roster debut on this week's SmackDown.

The 20-year-old star teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for a Six-Woman Tag Team Match against Damage CTRL on the blue brand. Despite a resilient effort, Roxanne was eventually pinned by The Role Model, who scored the victory for her side.

Taking to Twitter, Roxanne Perez reflected on her SmackDown debut with a heartfelt message. Responding to the same, Bayley claimed that this was Perez's last SmackDown ever. The former champion suggested that the NXT star won't appear on the blue brand again courtesy of Damage CTRL.

"And your last SmackDown ever," wrote The Role Model.

Perez is currently feuding with her former tag team partner Cora Jade on NXT. The two previously captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship before Jade betrayed her long-term friend and cost her the NXT Women's Championship.

The two are scheduled to compete in a one-on-one match at the upcoming Halloween Havoc show.

The WWE Universe came up with hilarious reactions to Bayley's message to Roxanne Perez

In response to Bayley's post for Roxanne Perez, the WWE Universe asked The Role Model to stop taking digs at the NXT star. Meanwhile, a portion of fans had a good laugh about the exchange.

Some fans even labeled the former SmackDown Women's Champion as "wicked" and "harsh" after she took a shot at Perez.

One Twitter user also speculated if Perez is officially getting called up to the main roster after her appearance on the blue brand this week.

Bayley was recently unsuccessful in dethroning RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The two women faced off in a Ladder Match at the Extreme Rules premium live event, with The EST coming out on top after an incredible bout.

Do you think The Role Model will get her hands on a championship again? Sound off in the comments section below.

