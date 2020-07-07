Bayley on whose idea was it to turn her heel

The WWE Universe never imagined Bayley turning heel.

Bayley has held on to the WWE SmackDown Women's Title since turning heel.

Bayley

Bayley has made her transition from a babyface to a heel quite easily. Not many WWE fans expected The Hugger to turn heel, but when she did, she excelled at it. Not too long ago, Bayley would come out and give hugs to her fans with the Bayley Buddies (inflatable tubes) in the background. Once she turned heel, she cut her hair and attacked the Bayley Buddies that were by her side ever since her debut.

Bayley's heel turn

Speaking with the Newsweek.com, Bayley spoke about her heel turn and how she has transitioned into the new role. When asked about whether the heel turn was her idea or WWE's, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion said;

“A little bit of both. When this first happened I had to, I think it was [WWE’s] Hell in a Cell when I lost the title to Charlotte for like a week or something, and I had to cry and put on this big ol’ scene and cry and blah blah blah. And I knew I couldn’t come back to being the same Bayley. What, am I going to cry and everything is going to be ok? What would be the point of that? I always had this idea of wanting to be a heel whether people believed I could do it or not because I had this John Cena little-kid run where, no, you’re going to be the same forever. Cena can do that—he’s awesome, but I don’t want to do that. I want to try different avenues in wrestling as long as I have my career going. It was kind of my idea, I pitched everything I wanted to do and my look and all this stuff and when it was approved I was like, ‘Oh crap. Well, this better work.'” (h/t 411mania.com)

Bayley and Sasha Banks are enjoying their second run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They are scheduled to defend the Titles against The Kabuki Warriors on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Bayley will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross while Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.