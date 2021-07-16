Bayley sends a message to the returning fans from the hospital

Bayley recently suffered an injury as a result of a freak accident, sidelining her for close to nine months. In what can be described as a blow to both WWE and the WWE Universe, one of the MVPs of the Thunderdome era will be out of action for a while.

What makes this injury even more unfortunate is the fact that it came almost a week or so prior to WWE's first show back in front of live crowds.

Returning fans would have loved to see The Role Model in action, as she was expected to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title at Money in the Bank. Instead, Bayley finds herself in the hospital preparing to undergo surgery for her injury.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has sent a message to the returning WWE Universe via Twitter, blaming them for her current outcome.

"Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot." said Bayley

Bayley may "blame" her injury on fans, but there can be no denying that her presence will be missed in the coming months. Hopefully, WWE can find a way to include her, whether it be backstage or on the announce table.

Bayley has been praised for her backstage presence during the Thunderdome Era

There is no denying that Bayley has been the MVP throughout the Thunderdome Era. The Role Model has carried the company with her countless attempts to engage not just fans but her colleagues as well despite the lack of live audiences.

However, she was not just a presence in the ring, but backstage as well. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Natalya praised Bayley's presence backstage.

"She really made work better. She made work better for everyone and she was just such a rock star during the ThunderDome Era." said Natalya

Bayley is a bonafide superstar and her absence could potentially hurt WWE as they prepare to welcome back the WWE Universe. That being said, hopefully Bayley's work at the Thunderdome will inspire her colleagues to continue to do their best as the crowds return.

