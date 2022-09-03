"I didn’t know" - Bayley wasn't sure she was going to return to WWE at SummerSlam

Bayley wasn't a hundred percent sure that she was going to make her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam.

The Role Model was taken out of action last year due to injury, and she made a surprise return at The Biggest Party of the Summer in July following Bianca Belair's match against Becky Lynch. She wasn't alone, as she was accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, two former NXT stars who were making their main roster debuts.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley stated that she knew the time was drawing nearer for her return, and she was prepared for it.

“I knew my time was coming, but this is a very up-in-the-air business, so I didn’t know it would definitely be at SummerSlam. One of the first things I learned was always to have a bag packed and ready, and that’s kind of what happened in this situation," she said.

Bayley heaps praise on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

While The Role Model was out with an injury, Kai was released from WWE and SKY was also sidelined. It was rumored that the latter was thinking about returning to Japan, but they all managed to return to WWE and form a stable.

During the interview, Bayley spoke highly of her associates and stated that they will take over the women's division.

“These two women are incredible. They’ve trained all over the world. But Dakota was released, and Iyo was out with an injury. We didn’t know if she’d be used to her full capability when she got back. That’s something I couldn’t wait on, or risk taking a chance. Now that they’re here, Dakota and Iyo are going to take this division to the next level. I’m so excited for them. They add more fuel to my fire, too, and what we can all accomplish together."

Bayley's group is currently set to take on Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle. This will be the first time that all six women will share the ring with each other at the same time.

