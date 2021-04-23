Bebe Rexha says she wants to learn to wrestle following WrestleMania 37 appearance

Could Bebe Rexha be the next musician to wrestle a match for WWE?

It's been a busy month for Bebe Rexha. Not only did she release her new hit single "Sabotage" while prepping for her new album release "Better Mistakes" on May 7, but she also performed "America the Beautiful" at night one of WrestleMania 37, which might have inspired the talented pop star to step inside the squared circle and wrestle a match of her own.

In speaking to ET Canada about her WrestleMania appearance, Bebe Rexha revealed that she wanted to learn how to wrestle and that someone within WWE seemed open to it.

"I talked to one of the guys and was like, 'I want to learn how to wrestle.' He's like, 'We're so down.' That'd be so cool."

Bebe Rexha thinks Bad Bunny killed it at WrestleMania

Bebe Rexha's sudden desire to learn how to wrestle might also correlate to watching her fellow musician Bad Bunny perform during night one of WrestleMania in his first actual match.

"I was so starstruck when I met Hulk Hogan. He was in the corner and popped out. I was like, 'Oh my God!' I grew up watching the show and I also love The Rock. [I liked] when he would do the [People's Eyebrow]. It was really cool being there because I grew up watching WrestleMania and WWE. I got to watch Bad Bunny, he killed it, and got to meet him backstage. He was playing Dominos, it was really cute. He's awesome."

Whether Bebe Rexha is serious about stepping into a WWE ring or not remains to be seen, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on over the next couple of months.

So nice meeting you @BebeRexha! Thanks for helping kick off #WrestleMania in such a beautiful way! pic.twitter.com/1eN1w1QbuQ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

What do you think about Bebe Rexha potentially competing inside a WWE ring? Do you think she has a chance of replicating what Bad Bunny was able to do at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.