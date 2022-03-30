"Becky, you've got to know better" - WWE Veteran reveals why Vince McMahon is done with Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch had a night to forget on RAW as she took two KODs from Bianca Belair and also lost some of her hair in an explosive segment ahead of their WrestleMania clash.

Vince Russo was back to review the latest RAW episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, and the former WWE writer said that Vince McMahon might be done pushing Becky Lynch.

Russo recalled Lynch's recent comments about becoming a mother and how it meant more to her than wrestling.

Vince Russo stated that Vince McMahon would not have been pleased with Becky Lynch's statement as the WWE Chairman wants talent to put their careers before their personal lives. Russo felt that Vince McMahon no longer favored Big Time Becks and was setting her up to lose at WrestleMania 38.

"Don't be surprised at this. Bro, I told you. When I saw Becky Lynch on Stone Cold's show and I was very happy about what she said, but she basically said at the start of the promo, 'Wrestling is not #1 in my life anymore. I've got a child at home. That's what's important to me.' Bro, I'm telling you, Vince McMahon does not want to hear that," revealed Vince Russo. "Bro, Vince McMahon does not care about anybody's family, nobody's family. And bro, when she said that, I was like, 'Becky, you've got to know better.' I would not be surprised, bro, if she gets her hair cut on Monday and is getting beaten over the weekend. I'm telling you, bro, that's how they work." [59:45 - 1:00:36]

It's how they screw people: Vince Russo on WWE's treatment of Becky Lynch

Vince Russo has had a close look at the WWE system from the inside, and he is aware of how the company intentionally screws talent over.

He said that WWE booking Bianca Belair to chop Becky Lynch's hair on RAW might have been a message to the RAW Women's Champion to get her priorities in order.

Russo stressed that McMahon always wants his top superstars to be solely focused on WWE and anything beyond results in the boss doubting his decision to back a particular wrestler.

"It's how they screw with people, Chris. It's how they screw people, and like I said, if Becky goes over at WrestleMania, then I'm wrong, but if she doesn't, and days before she is getting her hair chopped, that's a message, bro," Russo added. "That is a message that is being sent to you. The message is this company better be #1 in your life. Bro, this is Vince telling me to get a nanny to raise my kids. He is saying, 'Becky; I don't care about your kid, I don't care. Either this company is your life, or you're going to fall just as quickly as you rose. It's that simple, bro." [1:00:47 - 1:02:00]

Has Vince McMahon actually started disliking Becky Lynch? What are your thoughts on her recent booking? Sound off in the comments section.

