Becky Lynch acknowledges Doudrop's big botch on tonight's RAW

Becky Lynch and Doudrop teamed up tonight on WWE RAW to take on Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag-team match. The former team won the match after Doudrop betrayed her partner by breaking the pinfall attempt and laying her out.

However, Doudrop suffered an embarrassing botch during the match when she forgot to tag herself and went for the pinfall attempt on Liv Morgan.

The referee pointed it out, and she then dragged Lynch into their corner. The former NXT UK star stepped out of the ring, lifted her partner's limp arm and tagged herself in.

Becky Lynch later took to Twitter to acknowledge the botch. The RAW Women's Champion then made a bold claim for her title defense at Royal Rumble while throwing shade at Morgan, Belair and Doudrop.

"She probably should have tagged herself in first. I don’t win by outlifting people or outrunning people…I win by outsmarting them. #RoyalRumble should be a piece of cake," wrote Lynch on Twitter.

Becky Lynch to face Doudrop at Royal Rumble

Lynch will face Doudrop at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view in a first-ever match to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Since moving up to RAW, the former NXT UK star has impressed many higher-ups in the company, including WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon.

Since turning her back on her mentor and former WWE Superstar, Eva Marie, Doudrop has been on a dominant run in the Red brand. It remains to be seen if she will be the one to dethrone Lynch, stopping The Man's momentum.

Even if Doudrop loses the title match at Royal Rumble, she can participate in the women's battle royale. If she wins, the Scottish star could challenge the champion of he choice at WrestleMania.

