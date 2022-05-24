Becky Lynch added to RAW Women's Title match at Hell In A Cell

Becky Lynch has found her way into the RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Bianca Belair at WWE Hell in a Cell.

On last week's edition of RAW, Lynch was defeated by The Empress of Tomorrow in a singles match after the initially planned six-pack challenge was canceled. This week, Lynch got the chance to redeem herself, with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at ringside. Prior to the match, the always confident Asuka had yet more mocking words for Big Time Becks.

The match was a standard back-and-forth encounter between the two women, with both getting in good strikes and high-impact moves. The highspot of the match came when a Becky Lynch fell onto Belair sat at ringside and Asuka swung a kick at her. Big Time Becks dodged the move, allowing Bianca to take the full force of the strike.

At the conclusion of the match, Lynch would take advantage of the confusion to earn the victory. She will now get a chance to win back the RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match at Hell in a Cell.

It will be interesting to see how the match plays out, given the star power of each competitor. It also remains to be seen how Bianca Belair will respond to her challengers next week on RAW.

