Becky Lynch addresses controversial allegations after Evolution victory; steals Seth Rollins' WWE name

Becky Lynch broke her silence after successfully retaining the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event. She also addressed the "Becky Hogan" allegations.
Lynch kick-started the show in a Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. During the match's closing moments, The Man pinned Bayley, who had Valkyria down for a potential three-count. Unfortunately for The Role Model, things didn't turn out the way she would've hoped for, as she was caught by surprise by Lynch.
On social media, Lynch sent a message after retaining her title. She boldly claimed that she was the best ever to do it and stole her husband, Seth Rollins' name by calling herself Becky "Freaking" Lynch.
"What did you expect? What did you expect? Evolution, I'm the definition of evolution. When I came up here 10 years ago, nobody thought I was going to be the defining moment in this business and I am. I am the Intercontinental Champion. I'm the greatest to ever to do it. It's not just me saying it, other people saying it. You can call me 'Becky Hogan, Becky Hogan,' I ain't Becky Hogan, I'm Becky Freaking Lynch and I'm going to keep doing this until there is somebody better than me. But spoiler, there ain't gonna be," Becky Lynch said.
Becky Lynch won the title at the Money in the Bank 2025 PLE. The win at Evolution 2025 marked her second successful title defense.
If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
