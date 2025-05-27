Becky Lynch adds major twist to WWE Money in the Bank title match with two interesting stipulations

Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. On WWE RAW this week, two new stipulations were added to the match.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria cut a promo in the ring, stating that she wished she had come out and spoken about a new challenger for her title. However, she said The Man talked herself into a rematch at Money in the Bank. Valkyria said she had nothing to prove since she already beat the WWE veteran twice.

She added that she didn't feel any satisfaction when she beat Becky, as the latter showed up after Backlash and claimed that she won the match. Lyra called her delusional and said all she wanted to do was get the win, but that Lynch broke her arm and made it personal.

Ad

Trending

Becky Lynch came out and accused Lyra Valkyria of costing her her opportunity. She said while the latter won the match at Backlash, she won the night. Big Time Becks then announced that if Lyra beats her at Money in the Bank, she'll never challenge her for the Women's Intercontinental Championship again. Valkyria didn't have an issue with that stipulation.

Expand Tweet

However, there was another condition. Becky Lynch said that if she wins the match, Lyra Valkyria has to raise her arm in the air, like she did for her in NXT. It'll be interesting to see who wins the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More