Becky Lynch allegedly hated female ex-WWE star's attire

A former WWE Superstar revealed what Becky Lynch hated about her back when the duo feuded on RAW. Lacey Evans seemingly took a shot at The Man in a new post on Instagram, responding to her comments about Evans in her book.

Lynch wrote in her book that she believed Lacey Evans shouldn't have been her first opponent after her historic victory at WrestleMania 35. These comments recently resurfaced on social media, and Evans noticed the same.

The former WWE Superstar shared a lengthy post on Instagram, seemingly responding to Lynch's comments. She also responded to a fan's comment on the post, revealing that Lynch hated her fancy hats back then.

Lacey Evans' thoughts on Becky Lynch calling herself "The Man"

Evans and Lynch feuded for weeks following WrestleMania 35. In the end, The Man emerged victorious and was still the RAW Women's Champion.

Shortly before 'Mania, Evans sat down with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast and shared her thoughts about Lynch referring to herself as "The Man."

“The values behind what a lady is capable of? You don’t have to be ‘The Man’ to be successful or show that you are a bad son-of-a-gun. I can put on a dress, wear high heels, and still kick your a*s. I hope that it is a challenge to Becky Lynch. Women have come so far: the WWE Evolution, the Mae Young Classic, and you mean to tell me that you are now going to call yourself ‘The Man’? Is ‘The Woman’ not good enough?" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE TV since losing a Women's World Title Steel Cage match to Liv Morgan on the May 27 episode of RAW last year. Her fans still believe she's not done with wrestling and will return somewhere down the line.

