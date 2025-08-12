  • home icon
  Becky Lynch almost suffers shocking title loss on RAW to 28-year-old star

Becky Lynch almost suffers shocking title loss on RAW to 28-year-old star

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:09 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Becky Lynch defended her Intercontinental Championship on RAW, and while she didn't expect her 28-year-old opponent to put on a fight, she was nearly defeated in a shocking moment before retaining her title in the last second.

Becky Lynch had mocked her 28-year-old opponent, Maxxine Dupri, from last week. While it was Natalya who stood up to The Man and confronted her, the Intercontinental Champion said that she "accepted" the challenge to face Maxxine Dupri instead. In the last moment, it was announced that the singles match would become an Intercontinental Championship bout.

In the match itself, Maxxine Dupri exceeded expectations as she took the Intercontinental Champion to her limit. Around the final minute of the match, Maxxine Dupri nearly pinned Becky Lynch before The Man reversed it. The referee caught Lynch holding on to the ropes, but it didn't matter as a submission followed and Dupri was forced to tap out.

Lynch is still the Intercontinental Champion, and when wondering what's next for her, the obvious answers are Nikki Bella and perhaps even Natalya. Lyra Valkyria is completely out of the picture, while Bayley expressed her heartbreak over the recent months of difficulty that she has faced in WWE in 2025.

It's going to be interesting to see what's next for the Intercontinental Championship, but all things considered, Maxxine exceeded her opponent's expectations on the 11th August episode of RAW.

It has been a few years now that Maxxine has been on the WWE main roster, and her first Championship continues to evade her. The Intercontinental Champion will continue to march forward with a new title defense on the horizon at some point.

Perhaps next week is when we'll start to see the build-up to the next title defense, and many WWE fans will be hoping to see Nikki Bella back in action.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

