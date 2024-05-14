Becky Lynch attacked from behind; was facing multiple other stars

Becky Lynch was attacked from behind tonight on WWE RAW. This happened while she was fighting multiple other stars.

The Man has been on a roll in recent weeks. After winning the Elimination Chamber match, she earned herself a title shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 but lost. After the event, Rhea was injured after Liv Morgan's attack and had to vacate the title. This allowed Lynch to win the Women's World Championship via a battle royal.

However, last week, she was confronted by Liv Morgan, who tried to take credit for Lynch's title win. They were soon confronted by Damage CTRL, who surrounded the ring. As things were about to get worse, Liv left Lynch all alone to defend herself.

Tonight on the red brand, Lynch went one-on-one with Dakota Kai. Both put on a good showing. As Lynch locked in the dis-arm-her on Kai, Damage CTRL stormed the ring and attacked the champion.

Lyra Valkyria came out to make the save, and they cleared the ring. As Lynch faced Damage CTRL, Liv Morgan came out from behind and sent The Man into the ringpost. She left before Valkyria could get to her.

This was Morgan's way of retaliating after Becky Lynch punched her earlier in the night.

