Becky Lynch had a baby with Seth Rollins because of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Seth Rollins has now revealed Stone Cold is the reason behind him having a baby with his wife, Becky Lynch. The Architect has a few reasons to thank The Rattlesnake.

Rollins was on Good Morning Football in his new role as an analyst and has now revealed the reason he had a baby with Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins hilariously shared that the night after she shared drinks with Stone Cold on the 3/16 edition of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch came back to their home and said that it was time for her to take some time off to have a baby. She came back after drinking quite a few beers, and Rollins believes that had it not been for Stone Cold and sharing those drinks, she would not have made that decision, and the two of them probably would not have had their daughter.

The WWE star thanked Stone Cold and said that he was the man.

"Stone Cold's the reason I have a daughter. Alright, flashback, in March 2020, everybody knows COVID shuts down the world, right? First show in WWE post-COVID, post-shut down, 3/16 RAW. Customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring. At the time, the hottest thing in professional wrestling, my lovely, incredible wife, The Man, Becky Lynch. She happened to break open, 1, 2, 3, 4 cold ones with Stone Cold. At the end of RAW. That night, she was like, 'You know what? I think it's time I take some time off to have a baby.' So, she was not going to make that decision if it were not for Stone Cold Steve Austin. So, absolutely, hell yeah, slam 'em back. Thanks Steve-O, you're the man."

Stone Cold is yet to respond to the news of how he was responsible for Rollins' happiness.

