Becky Lynch and Bayley fail to qualify for Elimination Chamber match after losing to current champion on RAW

Becky Lynch and Bayley collided with Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Man opened the show this week and was joined by Adam Pearce in the ring. She stated that she wanted to get back into the title picture and intended to fight her way back in by competing in a match.

Bayley then came out, and the two stars went back and forth on the mic. Bianca Belair also made an appearance. This resulted in Adam Pearce announcing that the three stars would face each other in a triple-threat match in the main event.

As per the stipulation, if Becky Lynch or Bayley win the match, they'll get added to the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, if they lost, neither of them would compete in the bout.

The three stars put on an entertaining match on RAW. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai showed up at ringside after a commercial break. They pulled Lynch off of Bayley when she went for the cover. IYO attacked Bianca after the latter tried to fend off Kai.

All six of the Women's Elimination Chamber participants came out, and a brawl ensued outside. In the end, Becky Lynch hit Bayley with the Manhandle Slam, and Bianca Belair hit The Man with the KOD.

The EST of WWE then pinned The Role Model to win the match.

