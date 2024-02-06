Becky Lynch becomes the first to qualify for Elimination Chamber match

Becky Lynch has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match with a massive win over a former champion.

After being kept out of the title picture for over a year, Lynch finally has the chance to revive herself. With the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event right around the corner, it was announced that there would be a women's match where the winner would face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

A series of qualifiers will take place over the next few weeks to determine the participants of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The first match was set to feature Lynch and Shayna Baszler.

Both put on a hard-fought contest. Baszler didn't hold and kept targeting Lynch's limbs. She even came pretty close to defeating The Man. However, Becky's experience paid dividends as she won after hitting the Manhandle Slam.

Expand Tweet

With this win, Becky Lynch qualified for the Elimination Chamber match. Next week, Zoey Stark will face Liv Morgan in another qualifying match.

We'll have to wait and see if Lynch will be able to win the Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous PLE.

What did you make of this match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE