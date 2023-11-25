Becky Lynch bleeds before Survivor Series again; last time it started a monster push

It was five years ago when Becky Lynch suffered a legitimate injury on the RAW before Survivor Series 2018 - a moment that led to her subsequently headlining WrestleMania. She was busted open before WWE Survivor Series again this time, but under considerably different circumstances.

As fans know, Becky Lynch was the final team member who was called at the last minute last week to help Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi against Damage CTRL at WarGames.

In a quick moment, it was noticed this week as SmackDown went off the air, Becky Lynch was busted open around her mouth - albeit nowhere near as bad as how it was five years ago.

Also, Becky was pinned by Bayley in a losing effort.

Expand Tweet

The shot of Becky's bleeding face after the RAW invasion was an iconic moment for the ages that had a major ripple effect. While it led to her match against Ronda Rousey being canceled, it snowballed into her becoming the hottest star in the WWE before headlining WrestleMania 35.

This week's episode of SmackDown was heavily focused on her and Charlotte Flair's relationship and tensions. She had the match won before Flair's inadvertent spear broke up the pinfall.

Expand Tweet

There was a lot of tension seen at the end of SmackDown, but fans will have to wait to see how they'll boil over tomorrow at Survivor Series: WarGames.