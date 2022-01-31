Becky Lynch breaks character to praise Doudrop after WWE Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch was full of praise for Doudrop after their match at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. The 13-minute match saw the two superstars go back and forth before the champion managed to pin the challenger and retain the title.

Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a #1 contender's match on Monday Night RAW earlier this month. She earned a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship but fell short at Royal Rumble last night.

Lynch was speaking with Sports Illustrated after her win and broke character to praise Doudrop. She said:

"She's been working for 15 years and this was her first big opportunity. I know her love for this, I know how she left home to do this. I thought she did great. She's extremely powerful and made me pull out all the stops to beat her. I don't think this is over – I'd like to see this continue after WrestleMania."

Doudrop was thrilled to face Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble

Doudrop was excited to face Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble last night and spoke to Sports Illustrated about it last week.

The Scottish superstar recognized Lynch's fame but claimed her opponent's immense starpower did not bother her as she loves proving people wrong.

"I love when people doubt me. I love to prove people wrong. So when the name came about, people thought we blew a tire before we came out of the gate. But it's not the circumstance you're put in; it's what you do with it. It is a harder obstacle, but it's going to make for an even sweeter reward."

Continuing to discuss her first promo on the main roster, she added:

"That was my actual first in-ring live promo. I'd never done one in front of the crowd before. I'm so glad it got to be with Becky. We came from the same type of place. She wrestled and was trained way back in Ireland. She's now one of the biggest stars in the company, but we share so much in common and walked the same path."

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Doudrop and Lynch. What type of programs would you like to see them enter now? Sound off below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku