Becky Lynch breaks character to praise top WWE superstar

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch praised her rival Liv Morgan during the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions.

Lynch and Morgan were involved in a title feud on RAW until recently. The latter finally got her much-awaited push and challenged Big Time Becks for the RAW Women's Championship at Day 1. Although Becky Lynch retained her gold, she was thoroughly impressed by her opponent.

Speaking with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Lynch hailed Morgan as one of the most hard-working performers in the women's division. She also used the opportunity to encourage Liv Morgan into exploring more heights of success and believes that the latter can achieve a lot more in the company.

The Man praised Morgan's recent run in WWE and said:

"She is somebody who works her ass off. We need that; we need women that are coming up that can hang in the main event picture. I have said this before, I can't do it by myself. We need people that are hungry and coming up and Liv is one of those people. I really think she is going to be up there, she is already up there but she can be way up there in the future." (5:20 - 5:40)

Liv Morgan's recent growth in WWE

Liv Morgan got over with the crowd on the back of a few great performances inside the ring. She earned a push into the title picture and had the crowd's support. Although she didn't look at the same level as Big Time Becks, Morgan undoubtedly showed a lot of improvement in her on-screen work.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce One week until I win the Rumble 🖤 One week until I win the Rumble 🖤✨

She is currently one of the top babyfaces on RAW and is expected to go after the title once again in the coming weeks. Before that, she now has a huge opportunity to prove herself in the Women's Royal Rumble contest.

A solid performance could prove monumental in Liv Morgan's push during the WrestleMania season. It will be exciting to see how she is being booked against 29 other superstars who are all aiming to pick up a career-altering victory at the upcoming premium live event.

